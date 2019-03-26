$2M bail set for Beaver Dam man charged in fatal shooting of Stacia Hollinshead

DODGE COUNTY — Ulisses Medina Espinosa of Beaver Dam is now charged with first degree intentional homicide in connection with the fatal shooting of Stacia Hollinshead, an assistant state’s attorney in DeKalb County, Illinois.

Hollinshead was fatally shot inside a duplex near 3rd Street and University Avenue in Beaver Dam on Saturday afternoon, March 23. Police identified the shooter as Medina Espinosa. His arrest on Saturday was captured by cellphone cameras.

Medina Espinosa, 31, made his initial appearance in Dodge County court on Tuesday, March 26. Bail was set by the court at $2 million.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to the duplex around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday. When the first officer arrived on the scene, he entered the house with a gun drawn and located a woman “crying and waving her hands in the air.” When the officer asked ‘where is the gun?’ She replied, “He killed her! He killed her! He killed her!” — referring to Medina Espinosa who was kneeling on the floor at that time. Officers immediately handcuffed Medina Espinosa and searched him. When officers asked Medina Espinosa what his name was, he responded, “I want to speak with my lawyer.”

According to the criminal complaint, Hollinshead was at the residence for a visit when Medina Espinosa suddenly showed up. A woman who owns the home told police she and Hollinshead were in the kitchen when “she suddenly heard several gunshots that came from behind her.” The woman told police “she turned around and saw Ulisses in the kitchen near the sink area. She said she saw him toss the gun in the sink.” When the woman asked Medina Espinosa what he was doing, she sais “he did not say anything, had no expression on his face.” The woman then immediately called 911 to get police.

The complaint indicates investigators found “16 spent shell casings on the kitchen floor.” The preliminary autopsy findings show Hollinshead suffered 15 gunshot wounds.

Court records show Espinosa and Hollinshead were divorced. In 2016, Hollinshead was granted a restraining order.