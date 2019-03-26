Customize your cookies: A recipe you can make your way for any special day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- One recipe, endless variations! Jennifer Goldbeck with Delicately Delicious joins Real Milwaukee with a tried and true cookie recipe you can modify for any occasion.

Learn how to do it like the pros do with a go-to cookie recipe base that can be easily adapted throughout the seasons or for different occasions.

The base recipe is:

1 stick unsalted butter, at room temp

1 stick unsalted butter, melted and cooled

1 1/2 cups brown sugar

1/4 cup sugar

1 1/2 tsp vanilla

2 eggs

2 cups flour

1 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp baking soda

1/4 tsp salt

6 cups mix-ins of your choice

Cream butters, sugars and vanilla on medium speed until well combined. Add eggs one at a time on low speed until incorporated. Add dry ingredients on low speed until a few streaks of flour remain. Fold in mix-ins by hand to full incorporate through the dough without over mixing.

Bake at 350 degrees for 9-11 minutes for larger cookies, 7-9 minutes for smaller cookies.