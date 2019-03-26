Customize your cookies: A recipe you can make your way for any special day

MILWAUKEE -- One recipe, endless variations! Jennifer Goldbeck with Delicately Delicious joins Real Milwaukee with a tried and true cookie recipe you can modify for any occasion.
Learn how to do it like the pros do with a go-to cookie recipe base that can be easily adapted throughout the seasons or for different occasions.
The base recipe is:
- 1 stick unsalted butter, at room temp
- 1 stick unsalted butter, melted and cooled
- 1 1/2 cups brown sugar
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1 1/2 tsp vanilla
- 2 eggs
- 2 cups flour
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1/4 tsp baking soda
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 6 cups mix-ins of your choice
Cream butters, sugars and vanilla on medium speed until well combined. Add eggs one at a time on low speed until incorporated. Add dry ingredients on low speed until a few streaks of flour remain. Fold in mix-ins by hand to full incorporate through the dough without over mixing.
Bake at 350 degrees for 9-11 minutes for larger cookies, 7-9 minutes for smaller cookies.