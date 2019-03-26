Customize your cookies: A recipe you can make your way for any special day

Posted 10:32 am, March 26, 2019, by , Updated at 10:33AM, March 26, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- One recipe, endless variations! Jennifer Goldbeck with Delicately Delicious joins Real Milwaukee with a tried and true cookie recipe you can modify for any occasion.

Learn how to do it like the pros do with a go-to cookie recipe base that can be easily adapted throughout the seasons or for different occasions.

The base recipe is:

  • 1 stick unsalted butter, at room temp
  • 1 stick unsalted butter, melted and cooled
  • 1 1/2 cups brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1 1/2 tsp vanilla
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 cups flour
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • 1/4 tsp baking soda
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  • 6 cups mix-ins of your choice

Cream butters, sugars and vanilla on medium speed until well combined. Add eggs one at a time on low speed until incorporated. Add dry ingredients on low speed until a few streaks of flour remain. Fold in mix-ins by hand to full incorporate through the dough without over mixing.
Bake at 350 degrees for 9-11 minutes for larger cookies, 7-9 minutes for smaller cookies.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.