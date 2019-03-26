× Greater Milwaukee Foundation, Medical College of Wisconsin advance community-based partnership

MILWAUKEE — The Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) and the Greater Milwaukee Foundation have established a joint vision for impact, selected a developer and announced the future neighborhood and home of their community-based partnership as it moves forward into development stage.

The shared vision is “a Milwaukee that is equitable, healthy and thriving for all.” Achieving this vision requires focusing on places where investment has been scarce and supporting people of color, who are disproportionately affected by disparities in the community. Together, the Foundation and MCW will:

Engage resident and community partnerships.

Improve social determinants of health.

Catalyze change that leverages resources and invest

The site chosen is in the Halyard Park neighborhood, at 2153 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The location will be home to MCW’s community engagement programs as well as the new headquarters for the Foundation. Future opportunities for convening space, programming and additional local partners are expected to amplify community impact.

The site was once home to Gimbels-Schuster’s Department Store and received major additions in both 1914 and 1950. The natural façade of the historic building will be restored in the redevelopment process.