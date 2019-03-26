CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 11: A sign hangs outside Walmart store on January 11, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Walmart announced today it would use savings from the recently revised tax law to increase their starting wage to $11-per-hour, offer some hourly employees a one-time bonus up to $1000, expand maternity and parental leave benefits and will begin to offer adoption assistance. The company also disclosed today that it would be closing 63 of its Sam's Club stores across the US, costing thousands of workers their jobs. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
‘Isolated incident:’ 1 in custody after shots fired in Walmart parking lot
CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 11: A sign hangs outside Walmart store on January 11, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Walmart announced today it would use savings from the recently revised tax law to increase their starting wage to $11-per-hour, offer some hourly employees a one-time bonus up to $1000, expand maternity and parental leave benefits and will begin to offer adoption assistance. The company also disclosed today that it would be closing 63 of its Sam's Club stores across the US, costing thousands of workers their jobs. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
FRANKLIN — A 51-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody for recklessly endangering safety following a shots fired incident outside Walmart in Franklin. It happened Monday night, March 25.
Police were called to the scene around 11:45 p.m. for the report of gunshots being fired in the parking lot. Upon arrival, the 51-year-old man was taken into custody.
No injuries were reported.
“This was an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the public,” Franklin police said.
The case will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.