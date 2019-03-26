× ‘Isolated incident:’ 1 in custody after shots fired in Walmart parking lot

FRANKLIN — A 51-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody for recklessly endangering safety following a shots fired incident outside Walmart in Franklin. It happened Monday night, March 25.

Police were called to the scene around 11:45 p.m. for the report of gunshots being fired in the parking lot. Upon arrival, the 51-year-old man was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

“This was an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the public,” Franklin police said.

The case will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.