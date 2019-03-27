‘A double standard:’ Changes implemented in KUSD after controversial ‘Big Boobie, Booty’ cheer awards

KENOSHA — Big changes are being made within the Kenosha Unified School District, under fire over controversial awards handed out at a cheerleading banquet. The ACLU threatened legal action against KUSD — sending a lengthy letter to district officials, demanding change after inappropriate awards were handed out to cheerleaders.

The awards handed out to young women at a Tremper High School cheerleading banquet had names like “Big Boobie,” “Big Booty” and “String Bean.”

“It’s a double standard and it shouldn’t be. Girls should be treated the same as boys and boys should be treated the same as girls,” said a mother who wanted to remain anonymous.

This mother said she was outraged when news broke about the cheerleading banquet, but didn’t want to show her face as her children are both still in the district.

“My son has never been at an awards banquet where those kind of awards were given, and he’s played sports all through school,” said the mother.

In late February, the ACLU filed a letter saying the banquet was part of a culture of sexual harassment.

On Monday, March 25, the superintendent announced all administrators, principals, assistant principals and supervisors went through mandatory training to “not tolerate actions that constitute discrimination or harassment.” The training also laid out a new form and procedure for any school-issued award. Mock awards won’t be allowed, and any award must be submitted to a principal four weeks ahead — approved by that person and the chief of school leadership.

In a statement, a spokeswoman said: “The district recognizes our obligation to provide students and staff an environment free of discrimination and harassment. It is our sincere hope that by outlining expectations and providing training to our staff we can avoid further issues of any kind.”

We should a little bit more sensitive and making sure our girls are treated the same way as our boys and that’s obviously not happening,” said the KUSD mother.

The ACLU learned about these changes when FOX6 News alerted them Wednesday, March 27. ACLU officials said they’re encouraged by the changes, but called it a Band-aid, covering up a systemic problem. They asked for more training on a regular basis to ensure this never happens again.