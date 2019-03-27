× Brown County sheriff’s officials seek help locating woman reported missing/endangered by family

BROWN COUNTY — Brown County sheriff’s officials need your help locating a woman reported missing/endangered by her family.

According to sheriff’s officials, Jessie Lemanski, 47, hasn’t been heard from or seen by family in two weeks.

She was described as a woman, white, standing 5’4″ tall and weighing 180 pounds. She wears glasses, and was last seen with her hair dyed red. She has a tattoo of a rose on her left forearm, a tattoo of a dragon on her lower right leg and a tattoo of a plant branch on her lower left leg.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office immediately so law enforcement can check her welfare and get her in contact with family.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers by either calling 920-432-7867 (STOP), through the website at 432stop.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.