‘It’s surreal:’ Wrestling legend ‘Da Crusher’ now being cast in bronze

MILWAUKEE — A wrestling legend is one step closer to being galvanized in bronze. A Milwaukee artist was pouring portions of a statue on Wednesday, March 27 in honor of the late Reggie Lisowski. You may know him better as “Da Crusher.”

The statue was the brainchild of Chris Smith. He is a Crusher fan who said he wanted to find a way to honor the legacy of the wrestler who died in 2005. As soon as Smith began crowdfunding the effort, he found out quickly there are still a lot of fans out there.

Like a wrestler taunting a crowd, the sculpture being crafted knows how to tease a room full of people.

“Well, they didn’t want to give it all away,” said Beth Sahagian-Allsopp of Vanguard Sculpture Services.

Sahagian-Allsopp is tasked with building the bronze statue.

“He was a hard-working, working class guy, a great neighbor, community member, and he was famous!” Sahagian-Allsopp said.

“Da Crusher” is a local hero for many including Smith.

“It’s surreal to me,” Smith said. “I feel like I’m dreaming.”

The artists take molten metal and pour of three features for the statue. There is an arm, a torso, and of course a bronze butt.

For Sherri Brozoski, daughter of “Da Crusher,” and her sister Dawn, Wednesday’s pouring means a lot.

“It wasn’t just the statue, it was my dad, and it was his soul. And we could feel it in the room,” Brozoski said.

It is a legacy cast in bronze — for a man with a heart of gold.

“What would dad say? ‘How ’bout dat?!'” said Dawn Lisowski.

The unveiling is going to happen on June 8 at Crusher Fest in South Milwaukee.