Next Door recruiting volunteer readers for ‘Community Read with Me’ on April 30

MILWAUKEE — Next Door is looking for volunteer readers to fill up 60 classrooms with more than 600 children for a Community Read with Me event on Tuesday, April 30.

This event is part of Next Door’s 50th Anniversary celebration this year. They hope to raise awareness about the importance of building childhood literacy in the first five years of life.

“Exposing children to books and reading is so critical in the early years because their brains are developing so rapidly at this time,” said Next Door President Dr. Tracey Sparrow. “Through early exposure to literacy, the children begin to build an understanding of what a book is, how it works and how much joy reading can bring to their life!”

