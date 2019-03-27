LIVE: Safe & Sound’s 27th Street West Drug Free Coalition, partners host drug take back event

Green Bay Packers’ Mark Murphy: In talks for preseason game in Canada

Posted 10:13 am, March 27, 2019, by , Updated at 10:14AM, March 27, 2019

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers President Mark Murphy says the team is in talks to play a preseason game in Canada.

Murphy says it would likely be the Oakland Raiders home game that would be played in either Saskatchewan or Winnipeg. Green Bay is the only team in the NFL that hasn’t played an international game. Murphy talked about the Canadian game following the NFL owners meeting in Phoenix, Arizona.

The NFL schedule has not yet been released. But, we do know that as part of the celebration of its 100th season, the NFL will break from tradition and feature the Packers against the Chicago Bears in its season opener Sept. 5.

Usually, the Super Bowl champion is the home team for the prime-time opener, but the league wants to salute historic rivalries in 2019.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.