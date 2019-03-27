‘Rammed into the house:’ When pursuit ended in Fox Point, at least 1 suspect ran straight to police

FOX POINT — A van slammed into a Fox Point home while fleeing police, and the suspects tried running way, but ended up running straight to the police.

It all started after River Hills police tried pulling the van over. Dashcam video showed the vehicle reached speeds of about 100 miles-per-hour — eventually slamming to a halt in Fox Point.

“All of a sudden I heard this ‘boom,'” said Annette Clason, neighbor. “You can see the tire tracks coming all the way through.”

Clason was in her living room when the van came speeding through her yard — straight into her neighbor’s home.

“Then they pulled in and rammed into the house. The only damage we had done was to the tree,” said Clason.

The chase began in River Hills. Investigators spotted the silver Kia speeding on Good Hope Road. When they tried stopping the van, it went faster.

Police said 19-year-old Niya Buckley was in the driver’s seat.

When police eventually called off the chase, the van kept going — crashing into a home. Police said the suspects ran from the scene, including 17-year-old Jaheem Clark, who ran straight to police. Dashcam video showed him denying his involvement.

“How come you’re out of breath like you went running from the car?” an officer said in the video.

Police said four people were inside the vehicle. Investigators found drugs and a gun.

It was a wild end to a chase neighbors won’t soon forget.

“This is still the remnants from the van. I’m just glad everyone is safe,” said Clason.

Buckely was charged with one count of operator flee/elude officer — bodily harm or property damage. He was in court for an initial appearance on March 19. Cash bond was set at $1,000. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for April 2.

Clark was charged with carrying a concealed weapon. An initial court appearance was scheduled for April 19.

The other two were not charged.