× You might be hours away from winning the $750 million Powerball jackpot

Start saying goodbye to your coworkers, because you might retire with a $750 million-winning lottery ticket tomorrow.

OK, probably not. But Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot is the third largest in US history.

It’s so massive, you could buy 576 castles. Or the world’s most expensive car — the $19 million Bugatti La Voiture Noire — for you and 38 friends.

Now time for a reality check: Your odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.

In other words, you have a much greater chance of getting murdered while on a trip to the Grand Canyon or getting killed by celebratory fireworks.

Still, someone has to win eventually. Like the South Carolina woman who won the $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot last year.

She bought the winning ticket after letting someone jump ahead of her in line, and she’s sharing part of her wealth with a variety of charities. Now that’s good karma.