Get there early: The award-winning meat market serving up a mean fish fry

MILWAUKEE -- They may be best known for their deli and meats -- but during Lent, they're also known for their fish fry. It's a tasty restaurant-style fish fry that you can get to go -- served on Milwaukee's west side every Friday at Bunzel's Old-Fashioned Meat Market.

Bunzel’s is a family-owned and operated old-fashioned Milwaukee meat market – four generations strong. Our goal is to deliver quality in everything we do — from our expansive array of meats, homemade specialty sausages and award-winning beef jerky to our extensive catering options and commitment to superior customer service.

It’s why we always hand select the finest beef from Wisconsin’s choice cattle. When it comes to consistently great tasting cuts of meat, Bunzel’s delivers. We believe families should have fresh food on their table and that’s why we buy All Natural Beef. Our poultry is deliciously seasoned yet is free from hormones and injections. Quality is a top priority at Bunzel’s.

Discover for yourself our farm fresh difference and old world charm. Tasting is believing!