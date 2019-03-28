Have leftover corned beef? See how to make rustic corned beef and potato bake

MILWAUKEE -- Have leftover corned beef? Angela Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp with a tasty dish.
Rustic Corned Beef and Potato Bake
INGREDIENTS:
- 12 ounces Corned Beef Brisket, coarsely chopped
- 1 tablespoon butter, divided
- 1/2 cup chopped onions
- 2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme
Horseradish Butter:
- 1 tablespoons grated, jarred horseradish
- 1 tablespoon butter, softened
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Potato Wedges:
- 1 cup shredded Swiss cheese
- 1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
- 2 cups potato wedges
Optional Garnish:
- sliced green onions
COOKING:
- Heat oven to 375°F. Prepare Horseradish Butter; set aside. Melt 2 teaspoons butter in large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add onion and thyme; cook and stir 3 to 4 minutes or until onion is tender. Remove from heat; stir in Corned Beef and horseradish-butter mixture. Meanwhile, coat bottom and sides of 9-inch glass pie plate with remaining 1 teaspoon butter; set aside.
- Arrange 1/2 of potato wedges in single layer over bottom of pie plate; stick remaining potato wedges upright around the edge of the pie plate. Combine cheeses in small bowl. Sprinkle potatoes with 1/2 of cheese mixture. Top with corned beef mixture and remaining cheese mixture. Press firmly with spatula to compact layers; cover with aluminum foil.
- Bake in 375°F oven 25 to 30 minutes or until heated through. Uncover; continue baking 3 to 5 minutes or until cheese is melted and edges begin to brown. Let stand 5 minutes. Cut into wedges.
Cook's Tip: If using deli Corned Beef and frozen prepared roasted potatoes, increase covered baking time to 35 minutes.