WHS ‘could use help right now more than ever’ after unexpectedly taking in 50 dogs

MILWAUKEE -- Officials with the Wisconsin Humane Society asked for the public's help Wednesday, March 27 after they unexpectedly took in 50 dogs and puppies.

When situations like this take place, it can be overwhelming.

"We maybe had 30 to 45 minutes notice that they were coming," said Angela Speed, WHS spokeswoman.

WHS took the animals in to help other local shelters, and called this an urgent request for your help.

"Having more than 50 dogs arrive in your shelter, especially unexpectedly, is definitely putting a burden on our resources," said Speed.

Officials said the dogs were supposed to arrive at another shelter in the area, but that shelter wasn't able to take them in, so WHS officials set up crates in classrooms within minutes to make room.

"It's highly unusual to have this many animals come to us in a single day where we have no notice," said Speed.

WHS officials said they were seeking foster families, donated items (towels, leashes, toys, food, etc.) and monetary donations.

"We could use the help right now more than ever. Foster parents literally expand the space for our shelter and allow us to care for more animals," said Speed.