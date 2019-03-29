‘I really enjoyed that:’ 95-year-old WWII vet celebrates after finally receiving discharge papers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELGIUM, Wis. -- 73 years after Weldon Reed began his military service, the American hero is finally getting his discharge papers following his time spent during World War II.

"He's finally discharged!" said Cathy Schnader, Weldon's daughter.

His papers recognize his service as a minuteman in the state of Maryland -- a post that he volunteered for as a young boy, before being drafted into the army.

"Well, if there was such a thing, I know my father would have done that because he has such a great sense of volunteerism, and citizenship, and patriotism," said Schnader.

After nearly 75 years of service, this minuteman -- the last of his kind -- is finally getting a letter relieving him of duty.

"I really enjoyed that," said Reed.

A wild case of mail getting lost in storage that his wife says is okay -- because it brought everyone together today.

"We want to thank everybody that showed up here today," said Louise Reed. "It's unreal emotion. They're wonderful people that have dealt with him for years. We wouldn't be here today without any of them."

And if March 29, 2019 wasn't special enough for Mr. Reed, it was also his 95th birthday. Thank you, Mr. Reed, for your service to our country. Happy birthday, and enjoy finally being discharged.