Police: MPD squad car struck by suspected drunk driver, 2 officers injured

MILWAUKEE -- Two Milwaukee police officers were taken to the hospital early Friday morning, March 29 after a vehicle struck their squad car in the city's south side. They sustained non-life threatening injuries.

It happened around 2:25 a.m. near Muskego and Rogers.

According to police, a subject disregarded a stop sign, striking a squad car. Two officers suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The subject, a 31-year-old man, was taken into custody under suspicion of operating under the influence, causing injury.

The incident remains under investigation.