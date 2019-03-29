Rick Springfield, Old Dominion added to State Fair lineup

MALIBU, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 02: Singer Rick Springfield performs onstage during the One Love Malibu Festival at King Gillette Ranch on December 02, 2018 in Malibu, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for ABA) NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 18: Matthew Ramsey of Old Dominion performs at the Ryman Auditorium on September 18, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

WEST ALLIS — Wisconsin State Fair officials announced Friday, March 29 the final two headlining spots for the Main Stage presented during this year’s Fair.

Rick Springfield will perform at the Main Stage on Wednesday, Aug. 7. Country band Old Dominion will bring their growing collection of No. 1 hits to the Main Stage on Friday, Aug. 9.

Tickets for both shows go ON SALE Friday, April 5 at 9 a.m. at WiStateFair.com and the State Fair Ticket Office. Print-at-home and mail-order options are available online, and service fees will apply. The Ticket Office is located at 7722 W. Greenfield Ave. in West Allis and is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All Main Stage tickets INCLUDE FAIR ADMISSION when purchased prior to entering the Fair Park.

The Wisconsin State Fair, presented by U.S. Cellular, will take place Thursday, Aug. 1 – Sunday, Aug. 11.

