× Rick Springfield, Old Dominion added to State Fair lineup

WEST ALLIS — Wisconsin State Fair officials announced Friday, March 29 the final two headlining spots for the Main Stage presented during this year’s Fair.

Rick Springfield will perform at the Main Stage on Wednesday, Aug. 7. Country band Old Dominion will bring their growing collection of No. 1 hits to the Main Stage on Friday, Aug. 9.

Tickets for both shows go ON SALE Friday, April 5 at 9 a.m. at WiStateFair.com and the State Fair Ticket Office. Print-at-home and mail-order options are available online, and service fees will apply. The Ticket Office is located at 7722 W. Greenfield Ave. in West Allis and is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All Main Stage tickets INCLUDE FAIR ADMISSION when purchased prior to entering the Fair Park.

The Wisconsin State Fair, presented by U.S. Cellular, will take place Thursday, Aug. 1 – Sunday, Aug. 11.