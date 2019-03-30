Marquette University looking to find owner of 1968 class ring
MILWAUKEE — Marquette University is looking to track down the owner of a lost class ring.
According to a post shared on Twitter, MU says a motel owner found the 1968 class ring with initials “DAB” engraved on it.
The university says they contacted two people in the 1968 class with those initials but have not heard back.
Do you know who the ring may belong to? If you have information you’re asked to reach out to Marquette University officials.
