Marquette University looking to find owner of 1968 class ring

Posted 5:49 pm, March 30, 2019, by

Marquette University missing class ring

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University is looking to track down the owner of a lost class ring.

According to a post shared on Twitter, MU says a motel owner found the 1968 class ring with initials “DAB” engraved on it.

Marquette University missing class ring

Marquette University missing class ring

The university says they contacted two people in the 1968 class with those initials but have not heard back.

Do you know who the ring may belong to? If you have information you’re asked to reach out to Marquette University officials.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.