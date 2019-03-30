× Massive fire destroys building at Bayside apartment complex

BAYSIDE — Fire destroyed a building at the White Oaks apartment complex in Bayside early Saturday, March 30.

Firefighters from North Shore Fire and Rescue are on the scene on N. Port Washington Rd. along with firefighters from the City of Milwaukee.

The fire could be seen from Interstate-43 — which is just west of the apartment complex. The picture below shows what could be seen from a WisDOT traffic camera.

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene — and we will update this post as soon as more information is available.