Surveillance video captures man stealing entire rack of lottery tickets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUCAIPA, Calif. -- Lottery fever sure took over a man who broke into a California liquor store.

Video surveillance captured the man on his way to the counter, but it wasn't the register he was after. He's seen testing his luck and taking not one but a whole rack of lottery tickets.

Surveillance caught the man cramming the tickets into his car window.

Police recognized the man as 47-year-old Emiliano Javier Hernandez.

Law enforcement say he was wanted for stealing his girlfriend's car a day earlier.

Deputies eventually tracked him down and recovered the lottery tickets.

Hernandez now faces multiple felony charges.