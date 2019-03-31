× 17-year-old from Shorewood died after crash near Cottage Grove; 4 others hurt

COTTAGE GROVE — A 17-year-old girl from Shorewood died in a crash involving three vehicles on I-94 eastbound near Cottage Grove Sunday morning, March 31. Four others were hurt — one suffering life-threatening injuries.

It happened just after 11 a.m.

Officials with the Wisconsin State Patrol said a preliminary investigation revealed a Ford Focus and Honda Pilot headed westbound lost control. The Honda Pilot went through the median and crashed into a Toyota Highlander, headed eastbound.

The 17-year-old girl who died at the hospital was a passenger in the Highlander. A second 17-year-old girl from Shorewood, who was a passenger, suffered life-threatening injuries. A third passenger, a 23-year-old woman from Manitowoc, and the driver, a 23-year-old man from Shorewood, suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

A 23-year-old Hartland man was driving the Ford Focus and wasn’t hurt.

A 42-year-old Madison man was driving the Honda Pilot and suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The three drivers and two passengers were all taken to hospitals.

Two lanes were blocked for more than three hours during the investigation.