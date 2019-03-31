TMZ: Rapper Nipsey Hussle dead at 33 after shooting outside his store in Los Angeles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES -- Three people were shot Sunday, March 31 outside rapper Nipsey Hussle's store in Los Angeles' Hyde Park neighborhood, TMZ reported.

According to TMZ, Nipsey Hussle died at the hospital.

Multiple witnesses told TMZ the rapper was gunned down Sunday at his clothing company called the Marathon Store, which he opened in 2017.

TMZ noted just prior to the shooting, Nipsey tweeted: "Having strong enemies is a blessing."

According to TMZ, this appears to have been gang-related -- and police are seeking a suspect. Law enforcement sources told TMZ Nipsey and others were approached on foot by a suspect who fired multiple shots -- departing right after in what appeared to be a waiting vehicle.

TMZ reported there was gunfire at the store in September 2018, but no one was shot then, and Nipsey was not there.

Nipsey Hussle is survived by his two children and his girlfriend, Lauren London, with whom he just had a child in 2016.