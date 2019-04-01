× 2 arrested for resisting after pursuit ended in crash in Greenfield

GREENFIELD — Two men were arrested after a pursuit ended in a crash in Greenfield Monday evening, April 1.

Police said an officer initiated a traffic stop just before 7 p.m. near 73rd and Forest Home. The vehicle pulled over briefly, but almost immediately fled, and was headed westbound on Forest Home when the officer lost sight of it. It continued onto the nearby Frontage Road, and then onto Layton Avenue, before turning north onto 84th Street.

That’s where the driver lost control. The vehicle then went onto the median and struck another vehicle.

There were minor injuries that were treated on scene. No one had to be taken to the hospital.

The two 20-year-old men who were taken into custody were arrested for resisting arrest.

Police said there was no indication the vehicle involved was stolen. The investigation was ongoing.