Appleton police share wild video of car going airborne to encourage safe, sober driving

APPLETON — Police on Monday, April 1 shared wild video of a crash caught on camera in an effort to encourage safe and sober driving.

It happened near Northland and Richmond.

Police said the driver involved was injured — but treated and released.

That person was arrested for several traffic violations including OWI, first offense and recklessly endangering safety.

They released the video in an effort to remind everyone to drive safely, drive sober, buckle up and take it slow out there.