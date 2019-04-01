× Brown Deer police called out to fight between husband, wife over ‘the wrong type of chicken’

BROWN DEER — Brown Deer police on Sunday evening, March 31 were called out to a home near 62nd and Goodrich for family trouble involving a husband and wife.

Police responded around 7:30 p.m. after a 40-year-old woman reported a verbal argument with her 37-year-old husband.

The argument occurred because the man brought home the wrong type of chicken.

Police said the man agreed to stay with his father for the night.