Brown Deer police called out to fight between husband, wife over ‘the wrong type of chicken’

Posted 7:34 pm, April 1, 2019, by

BROWN DEER — Brown Deer police on Sunday evening, March 31 were called out to a home near 62nd and Goodrich for family trouble involving a husband and wife.

Police responded around 7:30 p.m. after a 40-year-old woman reported a verbal argument with her 37-year-old husband.

The argument occurred because the man brought home the wrong type of chicken.

Police said the man agreed to stay with his father for the night.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.