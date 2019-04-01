‘Don’t be a litterbug:’ Milwaukee leaders launch effort to make city the cleanest in the country

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Unsightly garbage strewn across the city is the the reason Milwaukee officials set new standards when it comes to littering. A new flat fee went into effect on Monday, April 1.

"In this cleanup campaign, we have one goal -- for Milwaukee to be the cleanest city in the country," said Milwaukee Alderman Russell Stamper.

Snow mounds throughout the city melted as spring arrived. What was uncovered is no welcome sight.

"Really, we need to get people to start curbing their behavior," said Joe Wilson, executive director of Keep Greater Milwaukee Beautiful.

On April 1, city leaders in Milwaukee rolled out the new cleanup campaign.

"I'm really tired of the litter," Alderman Stamper said.

Alderman Stamper, spearheading the effort, said there is another key piece to this puzzle.

"The other part of the team is the entire community," Stamper said.

Starting on April 1, the fine for littering in Milwaukee increases to $500.

"If you do choose to disrespect our beautiful city, we will hold you accountable," Stamper said.

Formerly a $50 fine, the new surge was no April Fool's joke.

"We have all the responsibility in this," said Milwaukee Alderwoman Chantia Lewis.

Instead of tossing your trash in the grass, Stamper asked you to look for one of the "Big Clean MKE" garbage cans.

Wilson encouraged people to host their own neighborhood cleanups.

"We will provide supplies -- bags, buckets, grabbers, rakes, shovels, brooms -- whatever it takes for that neighborhood to get done," Wilson said.

They are holding each other accountable to maintain a tidy community.

"Don't be a litterbug! Keep Milwaukee clean," Lewis said.