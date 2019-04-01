‘He got a gun, y’all:’ Brawl at Family Dollar spills out into the parking lot — caught on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Shocking violence in a Family Dollar parking lot was caught on camera in Milwaukee Monday afternoon, April 1. Witnesses said it put the public in danger.

Police responded to the store near Teutonia and Florist around 1 p.m. One woman said she saw a gun.

The dramatic cellphone video showed a group of nine to 10 young adults involved in a brawl outside the store.

"He got a gun, y'all," a witness said in the video.

The video showed one young woman punched again and again. Witnesses said the group came from inside the store.

Shoppers were disturbed by the video.

"It's time for the violence to stop," said Patricia Hopson. "I'm 65. I go out to the store. I don't wanna have to be running and hiding."

Mazen Mustafa, a manager at Buddy's Pizza saw the whole thing unfold. He said one girl was pepper sprayed.

"She got beat up very bad. I think she was unconscious. They had to pick her up and put her in a car. Her face was messed up very bad," said Mustafa.

FOX6 News spoke with employees and the store manager, who said they had nothing to do with the brawl. One manager said it started inside, as an argument between two female customers. It then spilled into the parking lot. That manager said he went outside to try to break it up, and called police.

"I went out to help and see if there was anything I could do, but by the time we got there, everybody was gone," said Mustafa.

Witnesses said minutes later, police were on scene.

The store was closed for about an hour, with employees telling FOX6 they complied with police questioning.

Police said they did not receive any reports of injuries. The investigation was ongoing.