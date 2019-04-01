× Hot start to the new season: Yelich named National League Player of the Week

MILWAUKEE — Reigning National League MVP Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers has been named the W.B. Mason National League Player of the Week.

Yelich claimed his fourth career NL Player of the Week Award (last: September 23, 2018). The last Brewers player other than Yelich to win Player of the Week was Aramis Ramirez for the period ending July 5, 2015.

Among Yelich’s notable accomplishments this week:

Posted a slash line of .500/.667/1.583 with six runs scored, six hits, a double, four home runs, eight RBI and six walks over four games played.

Among his NL peers, finished the period first in extra-base hits (5), slugging percentage and walks; tied for first in home runs and RBI; second in total bases (19); and tied for second in on-base percentage.

Registered his fifth career walk-off hit, and first since June 2, 2016, on Sunday afternoon against the St. Louis Cardinals. Also clubbed his fourth home run of the season in the contest.

Became the sixth player in MLB history to homer in each of his Club’s first four games of a season, joining Hall of Famer Willie Mays (1971), Mark McGwire (1998), Nelson Cruz (2011), Chris Davis (2013) and Trevor Story (2016). Dating back to 2018, he has clubbed nine round-trippers over his last 12 regular season games.

His eight RBI through the Club’s first four games match Gorman Thomas (1978), Cecil Cooper (1978), Sixto Lezcano (1980) and Ben Oglivie (1982) for the second-most in franchise history.