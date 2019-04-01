‘I’m thankful:’ Flag-raising ceremony, moment of silence held honoring organ, tissue and eye donors

MILWAUKEE — Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin on Monday, April 1 participated in the statewide Donate Life Wisconsin Flag-Raising ceremony and moment of silence honoring organ, tissue and eye donors and families.

The flag was one of 50,000 flags raised across America.

“I was totally speechless,” said Gary Shea, organ recipient.

The moment Gary Shea found out he was going to get a heart — is a moment he will never forget.

It’s thanks to an organ donor, Shea is here today. He was one of the 2,000 patients still in need of a life-saving transplant.

“Realizing I’m here and I’m thankful to the donor of course,” said Shea.

The event is at 10:08 a.m. to highlight the fact that one donor can save eight lives followed by a moment of silence for one minute and 14 seconds to recognize the nearly 114,000 patients waiting for a life-saving transplant. Of those patients, nearly 2,000 are right here in Wisconsin.

“I think it’s a great thing to do. Obviously it can help people,” said Shea.

“It just signifies recognition for the donors that keep the transplant process alive,” said Mitchell Saltzberg, heart failure transplant program.

Several people touched by an organ donor spoke at the ceremony, encouraging others to be a donor, and potentially save someone’s life.

The Donate Life flag was first introduced in 2006.