MPD: Suspect arrested in homicide near Marquette University

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police confirm an arrest has been made in connection with a homicide at 19th and Wisconsin last week. Officials say criminal charges will be presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.

The victim is identified as 53-year-old Johnny Smith. Officials say he is not affiliated with Marquette University. The scene is down the street from several student dorms and apartments, and right next to Marquette University School of Dentistry.

Church officials declined to comment on the investigation, and police have not released any information on a motive.

