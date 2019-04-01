× Shorewood student ID’d, victim of fatal crash in Dane County

SHOREWOOD — The Superintendent of Shorewood School District identified on Monday, April 1 the students involved in a multi-vehicle accident near Cottage Grove.

Bryan Davis issued the following statement on this case on Monday, April 1:

Dear Parents/Guardians, It is with great sadness that we inform you about a recent loss to our school community. On Sunday, March 31, at approximately 11:00 am, Megan Frieseke and Emily Frieseke, 11th grade students at Shorewood High School, were involved in a multi-car accident near Cottage Grove, WI. Unfortunately, Megan did not survive the accident. Her sister, Emily, remains at UW-Madison Hospital under the care of physicians. We have reached out to the family to express our condolences and have offered our support. To assist Shorewood High School students and staff with this tragedy, increased support from school counselors and school psychologists will be available at the high school throughout the week. If you have a student who does not attend the high school, but needs assistance, please contact the main office at your student’s school. A student support services staff member will reach out to you. Here is a link to information that may be useful to you in helping your student cope with this tragedy. We are deeply saddened by this loss to our school community and are making every effort to provide support to our students and families. Please join us in keeping the Frieseke family in your thoughts during this difficult time.

A 23-year-old Hartland man was driving the Ford Focus and wasn’t hurt.

A 42-year-old Madison man was driving the Honda Pilot and suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The three drivers and two passengers were all taken to hospitals.

Two lanes were blocked for more than three hours during the investigation.