Caught on camera: $800 worth of merchandise stolen from CVS Pharmacy

Posted 12:36 pm, April 2, 2019, by , Updated at 12:38PM, April 2, 2019

MILWAUKEE –The Milwaukee Police Department needs the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for stealing from the CVS Pharmacy located near Teutonia and Villard.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. on March 15 and around 8:30 a.m. on March 24.  On both occasions, the suspect entered the business and stole health and beauty supplies — which have a total value of approximately $800.

The suspect is described as a male, black, in his late twenties, 5’10″ tall, 150 pounds, with a medium build.

On March 15,  the suspect was observed wearing a black winter cap and a hooded black puffy coat, blue and white jeans, and white shoes. On March 24, he was observed wearing an orange hat, black sunglasses, a hooded black puffy coat, blue and white jeans, and white sneakers.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.

