‘Incredibly dangerous:’ Suspects lead Greenfield police on mile-long chase before crash

GREENFIELD — A police pursuit in Greenfield ends with a crash and a tackle — as the suspect first flee from police in their SUV and later try to get away on foot.

Greenfield police say two 20-year-old men, one from West Allis and the other from Milwaukee, led police on a dangerous mile-long chase Monday night.

Sergeant Matt Borchardt said around 7 p.m., the suspect's vehicle was pulled over for a minor traffic violation on Forest Home Ave. near Cold Spring Rd. -- it had an unreadable temporary license plate. At first, the driver complies and pulls over -- like he is supposed to. But then, he backs up and drives away.

The dashcam video shows the suspect plow through a grassy median, weave in and out of traffic, blowing through red lights along the way, and reaching speeds of up to 85 miles an hour. Officials say the reckless driving put countless lives in jeopardy.

"In a perfect world, it would be nice not to have to chase anybody," said Sgt. Borchardt.

When the SUV got to 84th and Layton, the driver lost control over the vehicle -- and slammed into a car in the left turn lane on 84th St. A woman in that car ended up being treated for minor injuries.

The passenger in the SUV took off on foot and was tackled by police on the sidewalk.

"Fleeing from police in and of itself is a felony," Borchardt said.

The sergeant's message to the public is this. No matter how you try to get away from the police, in Greenfield they will do whatever they can to stop you.

"We understand pursuits are incredibly dangerous -- which is why our officers need to evaluate if it's advantageous to continue a pursuit," Borchardt said.

The suspects' names have not been released. But Greenfield police are recommending charges of eluding an officer, recklessly endangering safety, and possession of a controlled substance.