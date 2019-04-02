× ‘Joy and excitement:’ Peppa Pig Live! will return to The Riverside with Peppa Pig’s Adventure

MILWAUKEE — The latest rendition of Peppa Pig Live! will visit cities coast to coast in the United States — including a stop in Milwaukee! Peppa Pig Live! will return to The Riverside Theater Saturday, Oct. 19.

Doors for the show open at 2:30 p.m. and the show begins at 3:30 p.m.

“Peppa Pig’s Adventure is a truly dynamic and engaging way for young fans and their parents to experience their much-loved pre-school television property on the big stage,” said Joan Grasso, eOne’s SVP, Licensing – North America, Family & Brands. “There’s nothing like watching little ones react to seeing Peppa Pig live—the joy and excitement in the theater is infectious. We are thrilled to offer this one-of-a-kind experience in major cities across the U.S.”