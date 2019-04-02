× Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. hiring over 2,000 seasonal workers for summer festival season

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. will hire over 2,000 seasonal workers for the summer festival season, including the 11 days of Summerfest.

Job opportunities are available in various departments — including security, admissions, facilities and grounds operations, and food and beverage. Candidates must complete an online application at summerfest.com/jobs.

According to a press release, there are a variety of positions available to match every skill set. Interested applicants must be at least 16 years of age. Flexible scheduling, a fun atmosphere, and paid training and orientation are provided. Scheduled interviews will take place at the Summerfest Human Resources Department with on-the-spot hiring offered.

“Our goal is to hire residents of the City of Milwaukee and all of Southeastern Wisconsin, in order to support the community that has been supporting Summerfest for over 50 years,” said Don Smiley, President and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. “We encourage all interested applicants to visit summerfest.com/jobs and fill out an application to be part of our team this summer,” he added.

The festival season kicks off June 2, 2019 with the UPAF Ride for the Arts and continues with events through September. Summerfest will take place June 26-June 30 (closed July 1) and July 2-7, 2019.