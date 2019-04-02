Public plea: Parents of 5-month-old boy in desperate need of a liver donor

Baby Marcus

WAUWATOSA — The parents of a 5-month-old boy named Marcus are making a public plea for help. Marcus is living with liver failure — and is in desperate need of a liver donor. His parents, Whitney McLean and Tony Albers, say Marcus has just weeks to live without the donor.

Marcus suffers from Immunodeficiency 47.

In order to be a candidate for liver donation, you must meet the following criteria:

  • O blood type
  • Weigh less than 150 pounds
  • Be less than 40 years old
  • Must be in good health
  • Person cannot be recently pregnant

If you believe you may be a donor candidate, you are urged to to call one of the following numbers: 414-805-1437 or 414-805-1438

Parents of 5-month-old Marcus, who needs a liver transplant

