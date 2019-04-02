The stuff they couldn’t tell you on TV: Hear the story behind the stories in a new podcast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Every week Contact 6 and the FOX6 Investigators bring you stories that impact you and your community. But, there's so much you don't get to hear about, until now. Our investigative team, Bryan Polcyn, Jenna Sachs and Amanda St. Hilaire join Real Milwaukee to talk about their brand new podcast "Open Record."

"Open Record" is a first of its kind podcast in Milwaukee. FOX6 Investigative reporters Bryan Polcyn, Jenna Sachs and Amanda St. Hilaire break down their big stories and what it took to get them. "Open Record" takes you behind the scenes of Contact 6 and the FOX6 Investigators. It's the details the reporters couldn't or didn't have time tell you on T.V.