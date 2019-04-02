Watch: Goat tries to ride school bus, gets kicked off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEBER CITY, Utah -- A cellphone video captured the heartwarming moment when a young goat tried to join other kids on a school bus headed for a Utah elementary school.

It happened Tuesday morning, April 2, in Heber City, on a bus bound for Old Mill Elementary School.

Megan Mcphie, who provided the video to FOX 13, said "Tango" the goat got onto the school bus, was removed and then jumped right back on.

"This goat is the friendliest goat I have ever seen," Mcphie said.

It appears Tango will have to be home-school for the time being.