× Wisconsin Supreme Court race nears recount level

MADISON — Liberal-backed Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Lisa Neubauer has a slight lead over her conservative opponent in a race that was within the margin for a recount as the vote count neared completion.

Neubauer led by less than 7,000 votes out of more than 1 million cast, or a little over a half percentage point.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If the loser is within 1 percentage point of the winner, they may request a recount. The last time that happened in a Wisconsin Supreme Court race was in 2011.

A Neubauer win would put liberals in position to capture majority control of the court next year. A Hagedorn victory would increase the conservative majority to 5-2 and ensure it will be maintained for years.

Both Hagedorn and Neubauer are state appeals court judges. The race is officially nonpartisan but is seen as a potential barometer of the mood in Wisconsin a year before the 2020 presidential primary.