Check vote totals for the spring 2019 general election

Britney Spears says she’s taking time for a little ‘me time’

Posted 6:27 pm, April 3, 2019, by

LOS ANGELES — Britney Spears says she’s decided to focus on self-care as she goes through a rough stretch.

Spears posted an image on Instagram Wednesday with the words, “Fall in love with taking care of yourself. Mind. Body. Spirit.”

View this post on Instagram

We all need to take time for a little "me time." :)

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

In the caption she wrote that everyone needs “a little ‘me time,'” followed by a smile emoji.

People magazine reports citing an unnamed source that worries for her father and the need to help take care of him after a life-threatening colon rupture last year have continued to take a toll on the pop star.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 18: (EDITORS NOTE: Image was processed using digital filters) Singer Britney Spears attends the announcement of her new residency, “Britney: Domination” at Park MGM on October 18, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Spears will perform 32 shows at Park Theater at Park MGM starting in February 2019. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In January, Spears announced that she was putting her planned Las Vegas residency — and the rest of her career — on hold for the sake of her father.

The 37-year-old Spears has sons aged 13 and 12.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.