Caught on camera: Police need help identifying 3 Walgreens theft suspects

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying three suspects wanted for multiple retail thefts at two Walgreens stores — located near Teutonia Avenue and Good Hope Road and 91st Street and Appleton Avenue.

According to police, the three unknown actors entered the stores and began concealing personal hygiene products valued at $1,785 — and exited without paying for the merchandise.

The suspects fled on foot southbound on Teutonia Avenue.

The thefts occurred on the following days and times:

Feb. 8 at 9 a.m. at the Walgreens near Teutonia and Good Hope

Feb. 8 at 4 p.m. at the Walgreens near Teutonia and Good Hope

Feb. 15 at 12:56 p.m. at the Walgreens near 91st and Appleton

Feb. 20 at 11:48 a.m. at the Walgreens store near Teutonia and Good Hope

Feb. 21 at 3:40 p.m. at the Walgreens near Teutonia and Good Hope

Feb. 26 at 3:06 p.m. at the Walgreens near Teutonia and Good Hope

Feb. 27 at 11:24 a.m. at the Walgreens near 91st and Appleton

March 1 at 7:30 a.m. at the store near Walgreens near Teutonia and Good Hope

The suspects are described as:

Suspect 1: Male, white, 40’s, 5’10” tall, 240 pounds, with a heavy build, short brown hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a light grey hooded sweatshirt under a darker grey “puffy” hooded winter coat with a smaller white emblem on left breast, blue jeans, black athletic shoes with white trim on sole and white laces.

Suspect 2: Male, white, 40's, 5'10" tall, 220 pounds, clean shaven. He was last seen wearing dark plastic frame sunglasses, green/olive drab watch cap, a tan cloth jacket with thinner horizontal dark green and red stripes and horizontal zip-close breast pockets, dark or black jeans, black athletic shoes with white trim on sole and white logo on tongue.

Suspect 3: Male, black, 30's, 5'08" tall, 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing black plastic framed prescription glasses, black baseball hat, red Jordan ¼ zip pullover with black sleeves and "Jordan" printed vertically in white on right shoulder, white Jordan logo on left breast, two red horizontal red stripes at elbow area, dark or black jeans, black athletic shoes with white trim on sole.

Unknown actor #2 has been identified as being involved in multiple prior retail theft complaints at this location and other Milwaukee locations.