5 finalists selected for 'Packers Everywhere Ticket Takeover Contest'

GREEN BAY –After thousands of photos were submitted to the “Packers Everywhere Ticket Takeover Contest,” five finalists have been selected for the chance to have their photo printed on approximately 80,000 game tickets.

Fan voting will take place today through April 24 to select the winner.

Fans interested in voting can visit packerseverywhere.com/ticket-takeover/ and select their favorite image. Those who vote for a winner can vote once daily, and each time they vote, they will be entered to win two (2) tickets to a 2019 season home game.

The photo with the most fan votes will be named the grand prize winner, and the photo will be featured on this season’s Packers tickets.

This year’s finalists are Trisha Brown from Green Bay, Isaac Quella from Appleton, Ashley Portwood from Phoenix, Irene Casper from Sobieski, and Molly Armstrong from Franklin.

In addition to having their photo printed on the tickets for a 2019 Packers game, the grand prize winner will receive two tickets to that game, including airfare and hotel accommodations for two nights.

Complete contest rules and more information can be found online.