LA police closer to determining cause of stadium attack

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles police say believe they know what caused a Dodger Stadium parking lot altercation that left a baseball fan with a fractured skull, but they are not saying more until they find two people believed to have been involved.

Capt. Billy Hayes said Thursday the injured man is recovering consciousness, but investigators have not been able to interview him because his family has retained a lawyer.

Hayes said a witness description of the young man and woman thought to be involved in the altercation last week was of little help.

A white SUV that was initially believed to be linked to the incident was located and its occupants were cleared by police.

