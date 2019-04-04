‘Over 3,000 bikes:’ The ‘nation’s largest bicycle sale’ is going on in Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's known as the "nation's largest bicycle sale" -- and it's all going down right here in Milwaukee. The best part? It's free to attend. Kasey spent the morning at Wisconsin State Fair Park -- where Wheel and Sprocket's 35th annual Bike Expo Sale is kicking off on Thursday, April 4.

About the Bike Expo Sale (website)

Celebrate cycling with Wheel & Sprocket's 35th annual Bike Expo Sale at Wisconsin State Fair Park, April 4-7th. This is the Largest Bike Sale in the Nation with over 3,000 bikes ON SALE and ready to ride home along with 1,000's of Accessories. Bike Expo Sale isthe kickoff to spring and the cycling season! We have something for every kind of cyclist at Expo and back it up all of our bikes with our 30 Day Test Ride Guarantee.

Bike Expo Sale hours:

Thursday, April 4 -- 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, April 5 -- 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 6 -- 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 7 -- 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.