Ozzy Osbourne postpones 2019 tour including July 4 show at Summerfest, reschedules for 2020

Posted 10:22 am, April 4, 2019, by , Updated at 10:34AM, April 4, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 06: Ozzy Osbourne Announces "No More Tours 2" Final World Tour at Press Conference at his Los Angeles Home on February 6, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Live Nation)

MILWAUKEE — Ozzy Osbourne has postponed all his 2019 tour dates, including a July 4, 2019 concert during Summerfest, as he recovers from an injury sustained while dealing with his recent bout of pneumonia.

Ticket holders are asked to hold onto their original ticket, as it will be honored for his rescheduled concert during Summerfest 2020 on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.  Refunds are available from the original point of purchase.

Ozzy Osbourne said in a statement:

“I can’t believe I have to reschedule more tour dates.  Words cannot express how frustrated, angry and depressed I am not to be able to tour right now.  I’m grateful for the love and support I’m getting from my family, my band, friends and fans, it’s really what’s keeping me going.  Just know that I am getting better every day…I will fully recover…I will finish my tour…I will be back!”

