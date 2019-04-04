Sendik’s creates ‘sweet’ way for customers to enjoy a classic dessert and help local veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- – Sendik’s has created a “sweet” way for customers to enjoy a classic dessert and help local veterans. In celebration of Stars and Stripes Honor Flight’s 50th flight on April 6, Sendik’s is hosting Cupcakes for a Cause at all 17 of its locations. From April 3rd to April 9th, customers can purchase hand-decorated cupcakes at

Sendik’s and net proceeds will be donated to Stars & Stripes Honor Flight. Large assortments of beautifully decorated cupcakes and cupcake pull-apart-cakes will be on display at Sendik’s stores. Customers can choose from an assortment of flavors and toppings, including sea salted caramel, vanilla buttercream, strawberry, chocolate and more. Many of the cupcakes will be decorated in patriotic themes in support of Stars and Stripes Honor Flight.

“We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of Sendik’s and their customers,” said Paula Nelson, president of Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. “Many local veterans have waited more than fifty years to be thanked for their sacrifices, and it’s our privilege to help our community share our gratitude with these heroes. We are honored to have such an enthusiastic corporate partner!”

As part of Cupcakes for a Cause, Sendik’s will be hosting a “Meet a Local Hero” event where several stores will welcome local veterans to talk about their Honor Flight experience with customers. The Meet a Local Hero events will take place from 11am-1pm on Saturday, April 6th at Sendik’s Germantown, Waukesha and West Bend locations and from 11am-1pm on Sunday, April 7th at Sendik’s Franklin, Hartland and Mequon locations