‘Went the extra mile:’ MCTS driver helps mom find baby’s lost shoes during snowstorm

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County Transit System bus driver is being recognized for helping a mother find her child’s lost shoes during a snowstorm.

Vickie Foster was driver her bus through a snowstorm on Jan. 28 when she noticed someone walking in the middle of the road near 12th and Winnebago in Milwaukee.

Foster slowed down and asked the woman, who was holding a baby, is she needed help. The woman explained she was looking for her son’s shoes — which had fallen off during the snowstorm.

Moments later, Foster spotted the shoes in the snow. She picked up the shoes, gave them to the mother, and invited them on board to warm up.

The woman later wrote to MCTS saying, “She truly went the extra mile. You never know when a small act of kindness will make a big difference in someone’s life.”