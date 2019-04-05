Guardian Fine Art Services protects Milwaukee’s most valuable art with ‘bank-like security’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Housed inside one nondescript, red brick facility is an operation that's unlike any other in this city. Guardian Fine Art Services provides services that are priceless.

Driving by, you'd never realize that what's inside the old warehouse is worth a whole lot of money.

"We have bank-like security," said John Shannon, Guardian Fine Art Services.

The building is full of valuables -- and invaluables -- the public will likely never see.

"Rarely, if ever, does the public ever get beyond that door," said Shannon.

Shannon and his wife, Jan Serr, instead use a demo room to show clients what is behind closed doors.

"This is an archival box," explained Shannon.

After collecting fine art for years, the couple opened Guardian Fine Art Services in late 2017 to store their own collection, which is nearly 3,600 pieces. Located in Milwaukee's Menomonee Valley, collectors and museums also utilize this facility.

"Guardian is both our name and also our mission," said Shannon.

Guardian not only specializes in storage, but in transportation and preservation, too. The Guardian's registrar, Katie Seffan, keeps track of what comes in and what goes out.

"It's primarily my responsibility to make sure that I know where everything is at all times, so we don't lose things," explained Seffan.

Clients' most prized poses sessions are well protected.

"It's really a privilege to be representing Milwaukee in this way," said Shannon.

More recently, the couple opened a gallery space on the first floor, called "The Warehouse." They'll hold public exibitions, mainly from their personal collection. You can learn more about Guardian Fine Art Services by clicking HERE.