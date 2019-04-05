Happy Birthday Shirley! 100-year-old woman throws out 1st pitch at Brewers vs. Cubs game

MILWAUKEE — To celebrate her 100th birthday, Shirley Ollman threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs game on Friday night, April 5.

Ahead of the pitch, Ollman was presented with her very own Brewers’ jersey! The jersey says “Nana” on it and sports the number #100.

FOX6’s Kaitlin Sharkey was there when she received the gift, and said Ollman couldn’t stop smiling.

Before taking the field, MVP Christian Yelich stopped by to wish Ollman a happy birthday.

