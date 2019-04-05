Brewers, partners to announce plan to continue ‘community tradition’ of July 3 fireworks

Posted 11:13 am, April 5, 2019, by , Updated at 11:54AM, April 5, 2019

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers, Christian Yelich and partners will announce on Saturday, April 6 “plans to continue a community tradition,” a news release indicated on Friday. Jay Burseth of Milwaukee County Parks tells FOX6 News this is about the July 3 fireworks held every year along Milwaukee’s lakefront.

A news conference on this announcement is set to take place at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on the Johnsonville Party Deck at Miller Park.

Milwaukee County Parks officials announced earlier this year that the July 3 fireworks were in jeopardy unless a sponsor could be found for the event. The cost of this event is roughly $350,000.

Lakefront fireworks

U.S. Bank announced the 2018 fireworks show would be their last as the title sponsors.

This is a developing story.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.