Brewers, partners to announce plan to continue ‘community tradition’ of July 3 fireworks

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers, Christian Yelich and partners will announce on Saturday, April 6 “plans to continue a community tradition,” a news release indicated on Friday. Jay Burseth of Milwaukee County Parks tells FOX6 News this is about the July 3 fireworks held every year along Milwaukee’s lakefront.

A news conference on this announcement is set to take place at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on the Johnsonville Party Deck at Miller Park.

Milwaukee County Parks officials announced earlier this year that the July 3 fireworks were in jeopardy unless a sponsor could be found for the event. The cost of this event is roughly $350,000.

U.S. Bank announced the 2018 fireworks show would be their last as the title sponsors.

This is a developing story.